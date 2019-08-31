Sign Up Now for Fun Family Event Race Ko Olina

Honolulu (KHON2)- Sign up for a day of fitness, food, and fun when Race Ko Olina returns for its third year on September 22nd.

A big incentive awaits at the finish line: food by Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina La Hiki Executive Chef SImeon Hall.

Race Ko Olina is a family friendly event where you can swim, bike, and/or run with activities including a 10K Run, 5K Run/Walk, as well as a youth and adult Aquathlon and Fun Run.

Race Director Kirk Fritz and Chef Simeon gave us a preview of the race and food on Living808.

Here’s the schedule for the day:

• 6:00am Adult Sprint Triathlon & Relay

• 6:00am Adult Aquathlon

• 6:30am 5K Run & Walk

• 6:30am 10K Run

• 8:00am Keiki Aquathlon

• 8:45am Keiki 1K Fun Run

You can still sign up at this website: http://koolina.com/events/race-ko-olina