The Honolulu Museum of Art has numerous opportunities for creativity but classes are filling up and as Studio Manager Joseph Smeraldi explains, now is the time to sign up for spring classes before registration ends.

`We’re getting ready to launch spring classes at the HoMA Art School, and we’ve got a lot of different offerings for kids and adults of all ages and experience levels. The really cool thing about art classes here is that you can try something totally new, or do a deep dive to expand your practice — we’re offering classes and workshops in drawing, painting, printmaking, fiber arts, metalwork, ceramics, and more.`

Helena Noordhoff is one of the instructors for Monoprinting which she demonstrates to John Veneri on today`s Living808 segment.

For more information, visit honolulumuseum.org or on social @honolulumuseum