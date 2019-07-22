Siam Thai Massage and Spa Offers Range of Pampering and Self-Care

Honolulu (KHON2) – Siam Thai Massage and Spa showcased its most popular treatments and what makes them so beneficial

on Living808.

The spa provides a variety of massage therapies and spa treatments.

There is a sauna room and a signature milk soak room that are perfect for both couples or an individual person.

Many choices of wellness spa packages that are great for celebrating special occasions or just for self-pampering.

There is also special sport treatment available for athletes who want to recover faster from their training sessions.

Benefits of spa treatment include :

Helps to De-Stress

Helps with Anti-Ageing

Promotes a Better Sleep

Relieves Aches and Pains

Supports Weight Loss

Improved Blood Flow and Circulation

Reduced Frequency of Headaches

Promotes Radiant Skin

The spa has monthly promotions on its website

www.siamthaimassage-spa.com.

Make an appointment online or call to book a treatment.

Walk-ins are also welcome.