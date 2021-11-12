Shriners Hospitals for Children-Honolulu Offers Range of Care For Pediatric Patients

Honolulu (KHON2) – Shriners Hospitals for Children – Honolulu is known for treating children with serious health conditions, but that’s only part of their pediatric program. A patient and doctor shared about the Shriners experience on Living808.

The long-standing community perception of Shriners is that it is a charity hospital meant only for children with rare or extreme conditions, which isn’t true. Shriners cares for all keiki injuries (including sports injuries). In addition, insurance is accepted.

Besides offering expert care for complex conditions like cerebral palsy or rare conditions like fibular hemimelia, Shriners also provides 24/7 keiki injury care. So when your keiki gets a bone, joint or muscle injury while surfing or playing sports or even when they unintentionally fall at home or on the playground, they can call us 24/7 for an appointment and receive care either in person, via telehealth or by phone.

Shriners has a state-of-the-art facility that’s really keiki-centered with warm and friendly staff and kid-friendly hospital design, on-premises physical therapy, recreational therapy, an indoor therapy pool, an in-house prosthetic and orthotics lab (POPS) and an EOS X-ray system which does quality imaging at a fraction of the radiation of standard x-rays – which keeps kids as safe as possible. For out of town families, Family Center offers them a convenient place for them to stay. Kids can drive an electric car from their room to the O.R. and Shriners even has a lending library and huge saltwater fish tank. Shriners always provides care regardless of insurance or a family’s ability to pay.

“Keiki often say it feels like “auntie’s house,” says Dr. Craig Ono, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon. “Everyone is so warm, friendly and welcoming and our doctors and staff are experts at what they do. We’ve helped numerous keiki live their best lives regardless of their ability to pay. The hospital is proud to say that it’s among the top 5% of hospitals in the nation for patient satisfaction according to Press Gainey.”

10 year old Waikoloa patient Hayden Betts says Shriners helped her family very much. “I was born with fibular hemimelia, which meant my left leg was missing a bone and is shorter than the other. The doctors are helping me lengthen my bone so that my legs will be the same. I wear a custom orthotic so I can walk easily. It can be hard to do physical therapy because of the pain, but I push through it. I even help coach other patients who do physical therapy. The people at Shriners really do their best to make me happy and pain-free and do their best to create my perfect leg every time. Dr. Pellett is fun and always likes to joke around with me.”

Hayden adds, “My leg doesn’t stop me from doing lot of things like swimming, biking, tennis, dancing, drawing and gaming. Most people are nice when they ask me about my leg.”

Website: shrinerschildrens.org/hawaii

Social Media Handles: #ShrinersHON, @ShrinersHON