A hundred years ago, the Shriners fraternity founded Shriners Hospitals for Children in Honolulu to treat keiki suffering from polio during the polio epidemic in the 1920s. Back then, only families of means had access to specialized health care, so the Shriners established our hospital to treat keiki regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

Shriners Children’s Hawaii is celebrating 100 years by throwing a party and the public is invited. The gala, “A Century of Champions”, is on September 16 at the Alohilani Resort. Besides a great dinner, guests will enjoy a silent auction, an inspirational program, hula and a special performance by Na Leo Pilimehana! It’s going to be a memorable evening!

To purchase tables or tickets, visit schawaiicelebrates100.org, or scan the QR code. And yes, all funds raised at the gala stay right here in Hawaii to help Shriners Children’s Hawaii continue to serve the orthopedic needs of our keiki.