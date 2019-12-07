Show Support for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Red Kettle Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – The red kettles are out, and you can pitch in to spread holiday cheer to those who need a little help this holiday season.

The Salvation Army serves to meet the greatest needs without discrimination throughout our islands – all year long. From lava flows to floods and abuse to addiction, The Salvation Army goes wherever people are hurting. In fact, last year The Salvation Army served 88,000 people in Hawaii.

With Thanksgiving being so late this year, there is about one-week less to raise funds and gift donations between Thanksgiving and Christmas. This time of year is The Salvation Army’s critical fundraising time, and it means they really need the support of the community for their Angel Tree and Red Kettle fundraising efforts.

The Salvation Army Angle Tree Program helps fulfill holiday wishes of keiki and kupuna in need. Angel Trees are located at all Central Pacific Bank branches and at many malls through December 13. All you have to do is pull a tag (or tags), purchase the requested new gift, and bring the items back to the tree where you pulled the tag from. Most Angel Trees are finished by Friday, December 13. New for this year, you can create and support an online Angel Tree fundraiser to help provide keiki and kupuna in need with the toys and gifts for Christmas morning and support local programs throughout the year. For details, visit AngelTreeHawaii.org.

Our Red Kettles are out in communities statewide. And, the great thing is that all donations to Red Kettles stay in the communities in which they are donated to support our social service programs. And, when you give change, you can expect change.

Also, The Salvation Army is still looking for bell ringer volunteers. You can sign up to be a volunteer and learn more about The Salvation Army and other holiday activities at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org

For more information visit http://Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org & http://AngelTreeHawaii.org