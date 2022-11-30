The 3rd annual holiday light show event at the Aloha Stadium is back and bigger and better than ever. Show Aloha Land starts tomorrow December 1st and runs thru the 31st with only 6 days off from December 5th-7th and 12th-14th. Drive-thru and walk-thru the all-inclusive and unlimited times. There is food and activities including bouncy houses, trains, human snow globes, Santa’s photos, an infinity bar and real snow and bubbles for the whole family to enjoy.

It’s $39.95 per person (2 and under free) and all attractions are included (unlimited) except consumables and merchandise. To purchase tickets, visit www.showalohaland.com