Shop Small Hawaii Highlights Local Companies Like Island Olive Oil in Kailua Town

Honolulu (KHON2) – Shop Small Hawaii has specials for local companies such as Island Olive Oil in Kailua Town, highlighting Small Business Saturday on November 27th.

The Shop Small Hawaii Initiative supports small businesses. “Our mission #SHOPSMALLHAWAII is to provide business resources and tools to small business owners in Hawaii through free educational workshops, social media promotions & special events in collaboration with community partners,” explains Colleen McAluney, Director, Patsy T. Mink Center for Buisness & Leadership (MCBL) at YWCA Oahu. “We would like to thank Central Pacific Bank for being our signature funder for the last three years.”

The #SHOPSMALLHAWAII campaign is a year-round celebration of small business owners with an annual celebration on the Saturday after Thanksgiving – “Small Business Saturday Hawaii®.

McAluney adds, “We now have over 450 businesses registered with Shop Small Hawaii, who we regularly promote via Instagram and Facebook 3 times a week. Last year we created a Small Business Guide on the Shop Small website to highlight all our registered small businesses.” The guide is a directory broken out by market segments and linking consumers directly to our small business’s websites. Currently we are in beta testing for the Shop Small Hawaii Wahine Marketplace, an eCommerce platform and educational lab that is used to train business owners in creating a website and online presence.

Patsy T. Mink Center provides support to entrepreneurs in Hawaii with a mission to equip women small business owners and leaders to become successful entrepreneurs through 1:1 business counseling, innovative workshops and unique, specialized programs in a nurturing environment. MCBL provides free one on one business and legal counseling, workshops, and trainings to current and prospective business owners with either an established business or an idea that begins with a hobby or passion project. We may be a women’s business center but we provide support for male owned businesses too. Through small business courses on start-up to early growth, available funding resources and how to run a small business in an effective, cost efficient way, our team is here to help. We also manage multiple women’s leadership cohorts to build leadership capacity to increase the representation of women executives in Hawaii. Leadership training not only helps women in the corporate arena but also women entrepreneurs who can be isolated through the overwhelming amount of daily work it takes to run a business. Building a network of support with like minded women brings an immeasurable amount of strength to women business owners.

“To pivot our business during the pandemic, we started doing a lot more online sales.,” explains Angèl Foster, Owner, Island Olive Oil Company.

Island Olive Oil has tiered savings for this small business Saturday and for the entire 3 day shopping weekend up to 25% off store-wide! “Favorite gifts include our popular blood orange olive oil brownie kits $13.95, Buttery Truffle Popcorn Kits $19.95, and our 6 pack gift pack of mini bottles $46.95,” says Foster.

Shop Small Hawaii has planned something special for Small Business Satruday.

“Leading up to Small Business Saturday, we have a 7 Days of Thanks Instagram contest that begins on November 18 with daily giveaways from seven of our Shop Small businesses that culminates in a large basket giveaway on the 26th,”says McAluney. “Shop Small Hawaii will be at Kailua Town Center next to CPK on Small Business Saturday, November 27th, from 10:00a-3:00p. You can’t miss our big orange tent! We will be passing out Shop Small bags filled with a breakfast snack, courtesy of Alexander & Baldwin, to the first 100 customers who can show a receipt of at least $50 from a Kailua retailer. We will be partnering with the Kailua Chamber of Commerce and Shop Small Kailua all day, providing social media contests and swag giveaways. We’ll also be livestreaming Krater 96 between 11:00a-1:00p.”

Website: islandoliveoil.com

Website: mcblhawaii.org