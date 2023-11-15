Honolulu (KHON2) – Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana welcomes Khanbogd Cashmere, a unisex clothing line that fits everyone’s tastes in fashion.

Combined with centuries old craftsmanship and high-quality cashmere, Mongolian cashmere creates trendy and comfortable garments for everyone.

“This company is great! Mongolian cashmere has partnered with Mongolian herders that embrace the unique traditions of Mongolian nomads that thrive to this day. We combine both Mongolian tradition with modern technology to create affordable clothes,” says

Tserennyam Sukhbaatar, Representative, Khanbogd Cashmere.

Those who make their way to Bloomingdale’s this Friday and Saturday from 11AM – 8PM you can shop cashmere exclusively at Bloomingdale’s for two days only.

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

1450 Ala Moana Blvd.

Honolulu, HI 96814