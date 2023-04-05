Prom season is upon us, and Bloomingdale’s is the perfect place to take care of all of your prom needs! Lieu Tran, General Manager of Bloomingdale’s Ala Moana, showed us the hottest prom trends this year. From the popular neons to sparkly dresses, the store offers all of the trendy looks.

Lieu shared about the prom offerings at Bloomingdale’s, “We are a one-stop-shop destination! You can get the dress, shoes, sparkly clutch and even set up an appointment with one of our in-store makeup artists to get you glammed up.”

Bloomingdale’s at Ala Moana:

Address: 1450 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96814