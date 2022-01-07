Shop and Support Local Schools with Alexander & Baldwin’s Kokua For Keiki Program

Honolulu (KHON2) – You can show Kokua for Keiki just by shopping through a partnership program created to raise funds for public elementary schools in Alexander & Baldwin communities across Oahu and the Big Island.

Kokua for Keiki helps schools near A&B centers such as Aikahi Park Shopping Center, Gateway at Mililani Mauka and Gateway and Mililani Mauka South, Kunia Shopping Center, Manoa Marketplace, Pearl Highlands Center and Waipio Shopping Center as well as Lanihau Center and Queens’ Marketplace on the Big Island.

It’s a fun and easy fundraising opportunity to replace the craft fairs and other annual fundraising events cancelled due to the pandemic.

Customers at A&B’s Kokua for Keiki shopping centers can upload their receipts online by scanning a QR code at participating centers or visiting the “What’s New” section, Kokua for Keiki, on the Alexander & Baldwin website. Fill out an online form, pick a school and upload photos of your shop, restaurant or service receipts. Based on the number of receipts tallied, each school will receive their share of up to $20,000 to be used at their discretion. Customers can shop and upload receipts until January 31.

This year, 17 schools on Oahu and the Big Island are participating in the program.

A&B is sponsoring Kokua for Keiki because they consider ourselves to be true community partners. These schools are our neighbors and our employees have kids at these schools so they are partners in the truest sense. Last year, the inaugural Kokua for Keiki raised more than $11,000 to support 9 participating schools. The schools A & B worked with were so grateful for the help, especially during this period when it’s so hard for schools to raise money.

Below is a list of participating A&B shopping centers and local elementary schools:

Website: alexanderbaldwin.com