Shop and support local at Pop-Up Mākeke

Pop-Up Mākeke is an online marketplace that serves as a virtual hub for more than 400 Hawaiʻi-based small and micro businesses and more than 12,000 unique products. It was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which wiped out guaranteed income for these vendors via craft fairs and trade shows. Since April 2020, Pop-Up Mākeke has leveraged the power of community to bring hope and opportunities to these businesses.

To date, Pop-Up Makeke has made nearly two million dollars in sales over the last four months. All that money goes right back to the vendors. President and CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Kuhio Lewis explains how this has been a wonderful example of the true community spirit of Hawaiʻi.

“Our lāhui came together to lift up those who needed it and to provide continued support throughout this pandemic. Our goal was to not only help our struggling small and microbusinesses NOW, but also to give them opportunities to see a future for themselves,” explained Kuhio. “We also wanted to share the unique flavors, arts, crafts and creations of Hawaiʻi with the world. Living here, we know how incredible our people and their creativity are. Now, much of the Continent and parts of the world are experiencing it, as well.”

For your last-minute Christmas gifts, make sure to visit Pop-Up Makeke’s store located in Pearlridge Center Mauka near center court to shop from hundreds of their local vendors.

Website: Popupmakeke.com