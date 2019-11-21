Ship to Hawaii is a shipping option, for customers who purchase products on the internet from vendors who offer free shipping within the Continental United States, but not to Hawaii and Alaska.

There are two warehouses, both located in the Los Angeles area to receive our customer’s shipments. Ocean freight warehouse, airfreight warehouse.

Ship to Hawaii provides ship ocean freight twice a week, directly to Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island. Airfreight two to three times per week.

Ship to Hawaii sees all kinds of shipments. On average, they receive over 100 large and small shipments during the week. Each shipment is from a different vendor. An example of some of the products that get shipped from – IKEA , Potterybarn, William Sonoma, DX Racing Items like – Small Freezers / Tires / Automotive parts (headlights, fenders, small parts)

For more information visit shiptohawaii.com