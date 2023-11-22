As the holiday season approaches, Ship to Hawaii is positioned to meet the unique shipping needs of locals and small businesses, offering streamlined services and valuable solutions. Just in time for Cyber Monday shopping, Jerry Tamamoto, Co-owner of Ship to Hawaii, and Rossten Arakaki, Customer Service Specialist, joined Living808 to share about their services!

Jerry shared that Ship to Hawaii serves our local market, specifically kamaaina engaged in online shopping. These customers seek brand-new items from vendors providing free shipping within the Continental United States but excluding Hawaii or Alaska. With two warehouses in California, the company specializes in Air or Ocean freight shipping to ensure timely delivery to the islands. Small businesses can also benefit from Ship to Hawaii’s ability to consolidate shipments, eliminating the need to manage full containers independently. This streamlined process allows businesses to order shipments as needed, simplifying their overall shipping logistics.

Ship to Hawaii distinguishes itself with a dedicated customer service team, ensuring a seamless experience for customers. From the initial stages to the pickup of freight in Honolulu or the Neighbor Islands, customers interact with team members who provide estimated shipping quotes and keep them informed about shipment status. In cases of damages, the team provides photos for customers to make informed decisions about proceeding with shipping or opting for replacements.

Anticipating the holiday shopping surge, Ship to Hawaii expects a diverse range of merchandise and gifts to be shipped to the islands. Popular items include exercise equipment, toy-operated cars, above-ground pools, and furniture.

Holiday Shipping Deadlines:

To ensure timely delivery for Christmas, Ship to Hawaii has set cut-off dates. Air freight shipments must be received by December 14, while Ocean freight shipments to Honolulu should arrive by December 5th. Recognizing potential shipping delays during the busy holiday season, the company advises customers to meet these deadlines for a stress-free holiday shipping experience.

For more, visit shiptohawaii.com