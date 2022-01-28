Ship To Hawaii Has Got You Covered

Get your hard-to-ship items to Hawaii, affordably and quickly with Ship to Hawaii. They’re the company to turn to when you shop online and options say “except Alaska & Hawaii”.

Ship To Hawaii is a local company known for its personalized service, flexible shipping options and small business solutions.

If you’re wondering how it works, the process is very simple.

First, you use Ship to Hawaii’s pricing calculator to estimate how much your shipment will cost.

Second, you create an account for free where customers are able to easily manage personal information and receive helpful tracking updates.

Next, you’ll receive shipping instructions. An email will appear with your dedicated Member ID and instructions on shipping to their California warehouses.

Then, you’ll order your product and direct it to the assigned warehouse address depending on your choice of air or ocean shipping.

While your order is being shipped, Ship to Hawaii will send you package updates throughout its journey home.

Lastly, you’ll pick up your package at their convenient Honolulu location, or choose from their Home Delivery options.

For more information on their services and prices, visit shiptohawaii.com