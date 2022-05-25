Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii is an annual event on Memorial Day, where we the community comes together to commemorate loved ones and create hope for the future. Scott and Marcus Fikse, volunteers for the ceremony, joined us to share their experiences with Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii.

Although there is no event this year at Ala Moana Beach the community is encouraged to participate by watching the broadcast on KHON and invited to submit remembrances online.

“Space to Heal: A Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi Special” is a 30-minute television broadcast that will air on Memorial Day, May 30 from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. on KHON.

Her Holiness Shinso Ito will appear live from Japan to offer her blessing. The special will be simultaneously streamed at lanternfloatinghawaii.com and on Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi Facebook page, Instagram account, and YouTube channel, as well as on KHON2.com and KHON2’s Live Stream Facebook and YouTube accounts. The public may submit remembrances online at https://lanternfloatinghawaii.com/remembrances/