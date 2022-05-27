Honolulu (KHON2) – The 2022 Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony will be broadcasted on KHON2 on Memorial Day, Monday May 30th.

Although there is no event this year at Ala Moana Beach, the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony is encouraging our community to participate virtually.

“We hope to return to Ala Moana Beach in the future, but this year—the community is encouraged to participate by visiting lanternfloatinghawaii.com to submit remembrances. While reservations for “Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi: Space to Heal” an Interactive Experience are full—people can check online for openings from any cancellations. Also—we encourage the community to tune in to watch “Space to Heal: A Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi Special,” a 30-minute television broadcast, that will air on Memorial Day, May 30 from 6:30 – 7 P.M. on KHON2,” says Craig Yamamoto, Community relations liaison, Shinnyo-en Hawaii.

The annual Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony has been bringing Hawaii residents together for years, an opportunity Yamamoto feels allows communities of Hawaii to heal.

Yamamoto says, “Many people look forward to Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawai‘i as a way to feel connected with loved ones, past and present. With so many having suffered losses during the pandemic, we’d like to offer space, physical and emotional, for people to experience a sense of comfort and healing.”

Participants are encouraged to visit the official website and app of the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony to learn more. “Space to Heal: A Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi Special,” will be televised on Memorial Day, May 30 from 6:30 – 7 p.m. Hawaiʻi Standard Time on KHON2 (FOX).

Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii Ceremony

Website:

www.lanternfloatinghawaii.com

Social Media Handles:

Facebook: @shinnyolanternfloatinghawaii

Instagram: @shinnyolanternfloatinghawaii