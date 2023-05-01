The legendary Shawn Wayans, a beloved actor and comedian who brings laughter to audiences all around the world, is looking forward to delivering hilarity in Honolulu, HI on May 5-6, 2023 as part of his national tour.
The icon got his start on the American comedy sketch show, In Living Color, a groundbreaking television series that ignited the careers of fellow comics, Jim Carey, Jamie Fox, and Shawn’s brothers, Kennan-Ivory, Damon, Marlon Wayans, and sister Kim Wayans. Shawn was DJ SW1 high atop the set, playing music and jamming to the current tunes of the time. The show was a staple in households across the country for five seasons. He spoke with Living808 Host John Veneri about his upcoming Hawaii visit and what fans can expect this weekend at the Blue Note in Waikiki. It’ll be his first time on state here. He also spoke about the differences between writing for stand-up comedy shows as opposed to writing for a movie or television series. It’ll be a fun experience for fans of the comic and you can get your tickets at bluenotehawaii.com
SHOW INFORMATION: Blue Note Hawaii |
May 5-6, 2023 2335 Kalakaua Ave. Honolulu, HI 96816|Ph: 808-777-4890