The teen icon Shaun Cassidy is coming to Hawaii! He is a writer, producer, actor and singer, who has been entertaining the world since his teens. While still in high school, Cassidy released three multi-platinum albums and numerous top ten hits including “Da Doo Ron Ron,” “That’s Rock n’ Roll,” “Hey Deanie” and “Do You Believe In Magic?” He currently serves as executive producer and writer for the hit NBC series “New Amsterdam” and is also getting back to his performing roots! Shaun Cassidy is heading to the Blue Note Hawaii this weekend for two shows on March 10 & 11. Cassidy joined us live on Living808 today with all of the details on the upcoming shows. For more information and tickets, visit bluenotejazz.com