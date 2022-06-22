Honolulu (KHON2) – San Diego’s newest theme park and water park offers attractions for the whole family to enjoy.

Sesame Place is the first theme park located on the West Coast of the United States that is Sesame Street-themed, making it the ideal theme park and water park for San Diego families and visitors.

“Sesame Place features 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and water attractions. We also have a family-friendly rollercoaster that everyone will love. Plus a 500,000-gallon wave pool, which is one of the largest in Southern California,” says Lisa, Public Relations at Sesame Place.

Designated by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, Sesame Place offers specialized services to guests with autism and other special needs.

Lisa says,”Our staff receives specialized training in sensory awareness, motor skills, autism overview, program development, social skills, communication, environment, and emotional awareness.”

In addition to staff members certified in special training, Sesame Place offers sensory guides to give families insight on how sensitive each attraction is.

“Our Sensory Guide provides insight on how a child with sensory processing issues may be affected by each ride and attractions at Sesame Place. We even offer quiet rooms, should any family members need a place to relax after a long day,” says Lisa.

