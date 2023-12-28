SERVPRO, the restoration and cleaning company, annually sponsors a First Responder for recognition at the Easy Post Bowl Game in Dallas, Texas. The program extends to their various locations, including Hawaii, where local franchises like SERVPRO of Central Honolulu and Kailua actively support the “Honor a Responder” program for the fifth consecutive year. Brett Cadiente, Manager at SERVPRO, joined Living808 to share about our local winner.

Belinda Lee from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department received this year’s “Honor a Responder” Award, reacting with genuine humility, surprise, and gratitude. She emphasized the profound connections formed in the line of duty.

Beyond community initiatives, SERVPRO provides essential services on all main Hawaiian islands, specializing in water and fire damage cleanup, mold and asbestos testing and removal, biohazard cleanup, and construction and remodeling. This comprehensive approach streamlines recovery, addressing all aspects from cleanup to construction efficiently.

To connect with SERVPRO, visit servpro.com or call your nearest SERVPRO location.