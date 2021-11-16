Sentry Tournament of Champions Shows Lokomaika`i Kindness

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua embodies the concept of kindness or Lokomaika`i.

“This spirit Lokomaika`i is embraced wholeheartedly by the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the PGA TOUR, and all of its partners,” says Alex Urban, Executive Director. “The goal of the tournament is to showcase Maui’s beauty and cultural heritage to the world, as well as to raise needed charitable dollars directly for the Maui community.”

Throughout the week, there are numerous cultural activities and touchpoints for the athletes, sponsors, fans, and volunteers. For example, the tournament plants a ceremonial tree with the defending champion alongside Pu’u Kukui Watershed Preserve, which also helps the organization to raise money through the tournament and bring awareness to their important work. The Aloha Kickoff each year at the tournament is a powerful moment before the tournament begins, honoring the island and asking for permission to host the event. In addition, through onsite activities and other avenues, the tournament has educated athletes and others on whale conservation, ocean etiquette, Maui history, and many more areas.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions annually kicks off the calendar year with one of the most exceptional fields in golf, featuring only winners from the previous year on the PGA TOUR. The 2022 event, played Jan. 5-9, will mark Maui’s 24th year hosting the champions-only event at The Plantation Course at Kapalua. Since the event moved to Maui in 1999, the Sentry Tournament of Champions has generated more than $7.5 million local community charities who are positively impacting lives and driving year-round change.

The tournament brings in top talent from across the globe. Southwest sponsors ohana day and the kamaiana tickets which provides reduced tickets for kamaiana. Low interisland fares allows families the opportunity to spend a day at the course. Two kids 15 and under get in free at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a ticketed adult, so it’s a cost-effective day for the whole family.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions works with many island nonprofits in many areas, but focusing on Kupuna care, Keiki care, work opportunities for the disabled, junior golf development and education. Through the tournament and support from fans, sponsors, and volunteers, more than 7.5 million dollars has been raised for these groups since 1999. Beginning in 2022, Southwest Airlines will be donating a round trip pair of domestic tickets to each official beneficiary, which they can use for various purposes, including raising additional funds. Partnerships like the one the tournament has forged with Southwest, as well as the generous support of the title sponsor, allows the charitable number to continue to grow and positively affect more lives. In 2020, Sentry Insurance gave an additional $200,000 to the Maui United Way for COVID relief, and backed it up with a $250,000 donation to the Maui Food Bank.

Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a big campaign celebrating kindness in the 50th state.

Southwest is partnering with KHON2 and Living808 for Lokomaika`i to give prizes to spotlight groups and events in our community and to recognize people who are doing good deeds in the community.

Southwest Airlines continues to spotlight the good in our community. Winners received two roundtrip tickets. Valued at $400 on any domestic Southwest flight. Nominators will also receive travel awards.

