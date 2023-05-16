Sensei Farms is a 2-acre greenhouse farm based on Lāna‘i. There are six solar-powered greenhouses where a variety of leafy greens and mini tomatoes are grown. Lāna‘i has a long history of agriculture dating back to the 1800s, but after its Dole pineapple days, much of the soil has been depleted. But since Sensei farms is an indoor farm, they’re able to grow on that same soil and bring agriculture back to Lāna‘i!

Sensei Farms grows all of our products hydroponically, which means growing plants using a water-based nutrient solution rather than soil. For the substrate that the plant roots attach to, coco coir is used, which is coconut husk fiber, commonly found in doormats or brushes. It’s all sustainable and biodegradable material, in hopes of minimizing the amount of waste they’re green wasting even in the growing process. Agriculture has some of the largest environmental impacts on our planet. Half of the world’s habitable land is used for agriculture. It’s responsible for over a quarter (26%) of global greenhouse gas emissions. 70% of global freshwater withdrawals are used for agriculture. (Data sources: Poore & Nemecek (2018); UN FAO; UN AQUASTAT)

Connie Lu is the Marketing Manager at Sensei Ag and joined John Veneri on the Living808 set to also discuss the importance of supporting local Hawaii farms.

“More than 80% of our food is imported. And if something happened with our logistics or if we were cut off from the outside world, we would only have enough food on-island to feed the state for less than a week. Having local farms is so important to building food security here in Hawaii, but it’s also about creating jobs and careers in agriculture – specialized ones especially when it comes to indoor farming, that our state needs.”

And Sensei Farms is holding a contest For National Salad Month.

“Yes! May is National Salad Month, and we’re trying to encourage people to make healthier choices and have fun while doing it. Our #MySenseiSalad Instagram Photo Contest is running all throughout May. Share a photo of how you celebrate National Salad Month with your Sensei Farms products using the hashtag #MySenseiSalad, tag us at @sensei.farms, and you will be entered to win a 2-night stay at Hotel Lāna‘i!”