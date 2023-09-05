Secured Gold Buyers continues to hosts great events that provide an easy and accessible way to get your items appraised and walk away with cash. Whether you possess old jewelry, coins, or luxury watches, Secured Gold Buyers is your local solution for transforming those unwanted items into quick cash. Ryan Knott, CEO of Secured Gold Buyers, joined Living808 with all of the details

Ryan shared that Secured Gold Buyers is interested in anything made of gold, silver, or platinum, as long as it’s solid and not plated. This includes jewelry in any condition, even if it’s broken. Their willingness to accept items in various states makes it easy for customers to turn their unwanted pieces into cash.

The business extends its purchasing scope beyond jewelry. They also accept gold and silver coins, regardless of their condition. Additionally, Secured Gold Buyers shows interest in high-end items like diamonds and luxury watches, including prestigious brands like Rolex and Omega. If you have sterling silver items, such as serving sets or trays, they’ll buy those too. This diversity ensures customers have multiple avenues to sell their valuables.

Selling your valuables to Secured Gold Buyers is a straightforward process. Simply bring your items to one of their locations, and they’ll provide a free appraisal. The best part? They offer cash on the spot. Whether your items are in pristine condition or need a little TLC, they’re happy to make an offer.

Secured Gold Buyers prides itself on being a local Hawaii business. Ryan shared, “Our entire staff is all located here on Oahu. We used to have four locations on the island and decided to move to an event model near our old locations. It saves costs and we can pass those savings onto our customers which they seem to like!”

For those looking to sell their valuables, Secured Gold Buyers has upcoming events in Hawaii:

September 6th, 7th, 8th & 9th at the Ala Moana Hotel

September 7th at Pearl Country Club

September 8th at Embassy Suites Kapolei

To learn more, visit securedgoldbuyers.com.