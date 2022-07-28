The Winning Minds Group works to help others realize and fulfill their full potential. They believe every individual can achieve extraordinary things if they have the right tools and techniques to sharpen their minds. They offer corporate training packages, presentations, as well as individualized coaching sessions for high-level executives across all industries, and they have an event coming up here in Hawaii. Matt De La Cruz, the founder of The Winning Minds Group and De La Cruz Coaching, joined us today with more details on the event.

For more information, visit winningminds.com.