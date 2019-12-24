Sekiya’s Serves up New Year’s traditional feast

Since 1935 Sekiya’s has been serving up great food and from the Kaimuki location since 1957.

The family owned and operated restaurant is on it’s 4th generation. Closed on Christmas and New Year’s day they will be serving some traditional dishes for New Year’s.

Leonard Paresa the Third gave us the menu.

“I love our kobumaki. Pork, gobo, and carrot wrapped in konbu and kampyo, simmered in a soy-dashi, it’s a fantastic flavor. It’s something that I make only for Fridays, but I’ll definitely have it for New Year’s Eve, so please pre-order! This is one of the dishes that we do recommend placing a pre-order.”

http://sekiyasrestaurant.com