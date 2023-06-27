Secured Gold Buyers, Hawaii’s most recognized gold, silver, platinum, watch, diamond, and gold and silver coin buyer, has been serving the community since 2009. They have monthly events held at prominent locations such as the Ala Moana Hotel, Pearl Country Club, and Embassy Suites in Kapolei, they provide a hassle-free platform for individuals to sell their valuable items. A big event is coming up this week, and Ryan Knott, CEO of Secured Gold Buyers, joined Living808 to talk all about it.

Knott shared about the upcoming events, “We are holding an event starting on Wednesday the 28th through July 1st at the Ala Moana Hotel from 9 am to 4 pm on all days, as well as this Thursday at Pearl Country Club, and this Friday at the Embassy Suites in Kapolei. Those are one-day only events. Parking is free, we appraise our items for free and we pay cash on the spot for whatever our customers would like to sell to us. It’s very low key and our customers have a lot a fun during the process.”

The process is straightforward and educational, ensuring that participants have an enjoyable experience. Secured Gold Buyers evaluate and appraise each item, offering customers a cash price for their consideration. Customers are in control and can decide whether they want to sell their items or not. However, given the current high gold prices, it’s no surprise that over 90% of customers choose to sell, as their items fetch significant cash returns.

Secured Gold Buyers takes pride in its local roots, having closed its four locations on Oahu a few years ago. Nevertheless, the company continues to serve its loyal customer base, some of whom have been with them for over a decade. Maintaining a connection with customers and assisting them in parting with items they no longer need is a gratifying experience for the team.

The range of items Secured Gold Buyers purchases is diverse. They accept all types of gold or silver jewelry, whether new, used, or even broken. Gold and silver coins, sterling silverware sets and serving sets, diamonds (mounted or in jewelry), and high-end brand name watches like Rolex, Patek, and Omega are also in high demand. Broken items are particularly sought after, surprising customers with the amount of cash they can receive for a single earring or a damaged necklace or bracelet.

Secured Gold Buyers prides itself on hosting events that are not only efficient and transparent but also fun for attendees. Participants are encouraged to gather all their items, regardless of their perceived value, and bring them to the event. Countless individuals have been pleasantly surprised when they brought in items they believed to be worthless, only to walk away with a substantial sum of money in hand.

To learn more, visit securedgoldbuyers.com