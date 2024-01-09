In anticipation of two gold buying events this week, Ryan Knott, CEO of Secured Gold Buyers, joined Living808 with insights on the current gold market and details on their upcoming buying events.

With gold prices soaring to unprecedented levels, Knott emphasized that now is the optimal time for individuals to sell their gold, silver, and platinum items. The surge in prices provides a unique opportunity for people to maximize their returns by parting with unwanted, unworn, or broken jewelry. Beyond gold, Knott highlighted the lucrative potential for selling silver and platinum, as well as gold and silver coins, flatware, and serving sets.

Knott also confirmed that Secured Gold Buyers is offering premiums for high-end pieces, including watches from renowned brands like Rolex and Omega. Regardless of whether the items are made of gold, silver, or platinum, and with or without precious stones, the current market conditions make it an opportune moment to sell.

It’s not just gold they look for! Secured Gold Buyers is interested in buying all items made of gold, sterling silver, platinum, luxury watches, or fine jewelry. He encouraged individuals not to clean any items and to bring in anything broken, unworn, or any other items they wish to sell. Secured Gold Buyers is offering an extra 25% bonus for anyone selling gold jewelry in any condition, given the current all-time high spot price!

The buying events are happening this week; at the Ala Moana Hotel from Wednesday-Friday and at the Embassy Suites in Kapolei on Friday only.

They will be held from 9am-4pm each day.

To learn more, visit securedgoldbuyers.com