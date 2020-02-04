Seahawks O-Lineman DJ Fluker talks Big Game

Seahawks veteran Offensive Lineman DJ Fluker joined John Veneri in studio to talk about the Chiefs and Niners in Super Bowl 54.

Drafted in 2013 by the Chargers, the former Alabama All American had his take on the big game and shared his opinion. Fluker is in the islands to start his off season training at Hawaii Optimum Performance. A place his fiancé found and he heard of through friends and other players. HOP has trained some Hawaii’s top athletes including local NFL players Manti Teo and Niners D-lineman Deforest Buckner.

http://Hoptraining.com