Scoops Scoops Hawaii Kicks Off The Fall Season With New Flavors

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local ice cream and sherbet shop Scoops Scoops Hawaii is kicking off the fall season with new flavors available to purchase online or in person.

With a wide range of options to choose from, Scoops Scoops Hawaii offers fun and creative flavors to satisfy anyone’s tastes.

“A Lot of people like our unique flavors we come up with, which are inspired by local favorites. For example, our li hing mui sherbert is a customer favorite, because it brings people back to their childhood,” says Tiffany Honda, co-owner of Scoops Scoops Hawaii.

In addition to their classic and prime flavors, Scoops Scoops Hawaii is adding new menu items in honor of the fall season.

Honda says, “We have added ‘pumpkin pie’ as our first flavor of the fall season. It’s a creamy pumpkin sherbert with hints of spices inspired by a slice of pumpkin pie.”

Those looking to order from Scoops Scoops Hawaii, can do so via their official social media account, website and their shop.

WEBSITE:

www.scoopscoopshi.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

@scoopscoopshi

ADDRESS:

1915 S King St.

Honolulu, HI 96826