School Supplies Needed for Salvation Army Drives

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pitch in to help the Salvation Army with donations of school supplies for local families who struggle to buy tools that their kids need to learn.

The Salvation Army is hosting drives this weekend.

One is Saturday July 20th at Windward Mall called Cram The Van, where there will be a Salvation Army van and anyone can stop by to drop off back to school supplies.

Toyota Hawaii will also be there offering test drives, and with every test drive, they’re donating a backpack to help us Cram The Van!

Also Saturday, July 20th, all Maui County Federal Credit Union locations are collecting school supplies to help kids in Maui County.

There will be back to school supplies drives happening on Hawaii Island, Kauai, Maui, Oahu – they’re happening across the islands.

Salvation Army is working with six Walmart stores to collect school supplies on August 3rd for the Stuff The Bus event where anyone can stop by and donate school supplies. You can find all of this info at http://schoolsupplyhawaii.org

Donations needed include backpacks, markers, pencils, notebooks. Everything you needed when you were in school.

“We want to make sure every kid gets to start school with a brand new backpack” explains Divisional Leader Major Jeff Martin. “Many families can’t afford back-to-school items. That’s where The Salvation Army steps in. With the help of generous people who donate school supplies to us, we make sure kids in need get to start school with new backpacks and other valuable items.”

Website: http://hawaii.salvationarmy.org