Honolulu (KHON2) – The Good Feet Store is assisting Hawaiʻi residents dealing with plantar fasciitis and many different options to relieve pain.

The Good Feet Store is providing arch supports which come in a wide range of over 300 styles, flexibilities, and sizes that allow its customers with the comfort and support that meets their needs.

“We have a ton of success stories from our customers, most times they don’t even know their arches need support until after their consultation with us. After they get fitted with their personalized arch supports, we receive calls and letters about how they are able to do more in their life thanks to the arch support from The Good Feet Store,” says Jane Saladino, Store Manager, The Good Feet Store in Pearl City.

Those who mention Living808’s segment at The Good Feet Store will receive free comfort cushions with a purchase of its 3-Step System. Customers looking to learn more about the arch supports offered at the Good Feet Store can do so by visiting its official website. Appointments can be made through phone or website.

The Good Feet Store:

Address: 1000 Kamehameha Hwy Suite 205A, Pearl City, HI 96782

Phone: (808) 888-3377

Web: www.goodfeet.com