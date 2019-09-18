Say Aloha to Honolulu Cookie Company’s Fall Flavors: Cinnamon Apple & White Chocolate Pumpkin

Honolulu (KHON2) – A new flavor, Cinnamon Apple joins White Chocolate Pumpkin and traditional favorites in Honolulu Cookie Company’s new Aloha Fall Collection.

The 6-cookie Aloha Fall Window Box includes the two seasonal fall flavors and three additional flavors while the Aloha Fall Tin contains 12 individually wrapped cookies in all.

Honolulu Cookie Company favorites can be purchased at any of its 14 stores throughout Hawaii, or online at honolulucookie.com

For hands-on tasty fun, be sure to join delicious dipping events at Waikele Premium Outlets on October 5 from 12:30-4PM and two events on Maui, at Whalers Village on October 12 from 3-7PM at Shops at Wailea from 3-7pm.

We’re told the cookies taste even better fresh dipped in chocolate!

Website: <http://www.honolulucookie.com>