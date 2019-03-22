Wai Makai Gathering Place: Heritage Center & New Look for Iconic Pearlridge Monorail

Shoppers will notice a new look and Heritage Center for the iconic monorail at Pearlridge Center that has been a favorite since it first opened in 1977.

Local art now on the monorail tells stories about the historical ahupuaa of Kalauao, where the shopping center is located.

The Heritage Center has the same 4 art pieces separated into sections with information about the area and native sounds to that region, which you will hear as you step onto round carpets located in front of the displays.

The brand new Heritage Center connects the monorail, which was ahead of its time, with its past, with interactive displays that educate shoppers.

It’s part of the new Pearlridge Wai Makai Gathering Place which adds a meaningful sense of place for families.

Website: https://pearlridgeonline.com

