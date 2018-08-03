Savvy Shopper: Wear the Culture with Homegrown Pearlridge

The Homegrown Hawaiian apparel line was founded with the motto of “Wear the Culture”.

Their designs are imbued with the richness of `ike kupuna (ancestral intergenerational knowledge) and mana`o Hawai`i (Hawaiian perspective and thought).

Each design has a mo`olelo or deeper story that embraces and perpetuates a facet of Hawaiian culture and local identity.

The company believes that perpetuation of culture must be instilled early on.

Homegrown Hawaiian does this through the Homegrown Keiki label; a line catering to the kamali`i.

The “‘Olelo Keiki Collection” places focus on learning and continuing `olelo Hawai`i.

It’s one of the Homegrown lines featured at their flagship store Homegrown Pearlridge.

The eclectic shop features their clothing lines and many other “Hawaiian homegrown” offerings, including men’s t-shirts, hats, slippers, women’s apparel and accessories, jewelry, handbags, children’s items, pet items, home decor, artwork, prepackaged food items and soaps.

