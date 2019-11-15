Savvy Shopper: The Diamond Fairy

Honolulu (KHON2) – Savvy shoppers can add sparkle to their holidays at The Diamond Fairy at Pearlridge.

Living808’s John Veneri checked out some of the most popular jewelry pieces including gold chains, “bling” for Apple watches, and of course all things diamond.

Diamond Fairy has two locations at Pearlridge.

Hours:

Mon 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Tue 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Wed 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Thu 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Fri 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sat 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Sun 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Websites: https://pearlridgeonline.com/

http://www.diamondfairyhawaii.com/