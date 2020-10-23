Savvy Shopper: The Blessed Life Story & Sales

Honolulu (KHON2) – Savvy shoppers can wear their faith with popular pieces from The Blessed Life at Pearlridge Center.

The BLESSEDinHI brand has a logo that looks at a glance like a crown, but owner Junior Yamaguchi explained that the logo actually depicts two people praying and the diamonds above represent the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit.

The purpose behind The Blessed Life and brand BLESSEDinHI is to spread positive, faith-based messages thru clothing – for not only the person wearing the clothes but also for those who see the clothing throughout their day.

In addition to clothing and hats with the Blessed logo prominently placed on them, there are items with simple messages like “Pray” on them and new this season, the palm collection for women featuring pink and black palm pattern with scripture.

The Blessed Life is doing a Pre-Black Friday promotion to help social distance, from October 30-31 and November 27-29.

The store will have 25% and 40% off discounts throughout the store and a huge $10 rack.

Websites: www.blessedinhi.com