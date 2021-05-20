Savvy Shopper: Test Yourself at Hawaii Escape Challenge

Honolulu (KHON2) – Savvy shoppers are put to the test at Hawaii Escape Challenge to use clues to make it out of theme rooms with family and friends in under an hour.

Popular themes at the Pearlridge Center include a nuclear launch or Diamond Heist. They also offer fun and quirky themes such as a ‘Flushed’ challenge, in which your team is tasked with recovering a wedding ring that was flushed down the toilet.

Hawaii Escape Challenge follows COVID guidelines and social distancing. Your group is isolated in an activity away from other people.

The business also collaborates with customers to create special experiences. Requests include gender reveals, proposals, baby showers, and birthdays.

Website: https://www.hawaiiescapechallenge.com/

pearlridgeonline.com