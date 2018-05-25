Savvy Shopper: T&C Surf Designs unveils three new bodyboards

T&C Surf Designs at Pearlridge Center has unveiled three new bodyboards just in time for Summer.

They were all designed by bodyboarders, including T&C Bodyboard Team Rider, Ian Mccaulley.

The three bodyboard models are: Shreddah, H20, & Nugget. According to Mccaulley, the new line of Bodyboards are built with top of the line materials including advanced technology such a Skintek, Underlaid Mesh, & Solid Flex Double Stringers.

The boards also feature crescent tails which are utilized for more dig and control.

Mccaulley also says people will love how affordable they are.

“The newest technology plus well-built solid materials put together with a price that beats all of the competitors is a no brainer,” says Mccaulley.

