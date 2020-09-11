Savvy Shopper: Tamura’s Unveils New Poke & Dips at Pearlridge Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors has new pokes and new dips ahi, spicy ahi dip, clam, and kamaboko dips that Living808 featured at the Pearlridge Center store.

The owner, Glenn Tamura, wants people to remember some of these old classic local dishes and to develop new recipes for poke. New ones include yuzu, spicy shoyu, nalo shiso, and taegu/ahi. Tamura’s has close to 40 different recipes that are rotated.

Recipes are made “by locals for local tastes” so they incorporate flavors from various backgrounds.

Other new additions include bean dip, as well as a spaghetti tuna salad.

Tamura’s is located in Pearlridge Ko Makai near Anna Millers and next to Bed Bath & Beyond in the former Down To Earth space.

There are five locations on Oahu, and three on Maui.

A few notes: There’s no delivery and you must wear your mask to enter; Social distancing and limited number in the store at a time.

A: tamurasfinewine.com or @tamurasfinewine

Tel. (808) 488-7444

Pearlridge Tamura’s Hours:

Mon-Sat: 9:30am-8pm

Sun: 9:30am-7pm

tamurasfinewine.com, pearlridgeonline.com