Savvy Shopper: Tamura’s Poke & Other Popular Local Staples

Honolulu (KHON2)- Savvy shoppers can pick up 30 flavors of fresh poke, dips, tsukemono, marinated meats and more at the new Tamura’s Fine Wine and Liquors at Pearlridge.

The poke rotates on a daily basis, but you can always find Tamura’s special, spicy, and sunrise at all locations unless they’ve sold out already.

If you don’t eat raw fish, Tamura’s does poke with king crab, crawfish, tako, and pipikaula.

In addition to the in house kimchee and other popular sides, you can get Tamura’s famous teriyaki meats, kalbi, seasoned chicken, and char siu pork.

Looking ahead, Tamura’s will be doing more in house dips for chips, dessert items, and more okasuya items like kinpira gobo and ahi patties.

Website: https://pearlridgeonline.com

https://tamurasfinewine.com/

