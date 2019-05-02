Savvy Shopper: Sweet Okole Jewelry Handcrafts Custom Island Styles

– Handcrafted island style jewelry by family owned business Sweet Okole Jewelry makes perfect gifts for the Mom or grad in your life or as a special piece for yourself.

Sweet Okole makes custom pieces including its top-seller, bangles with charms including pearls, gemstones, Jade, and shells.

The jewels are 14k gold filled and Sterling silver handmade with Tahitian pearls, Hawaii Shells and gemstones.

Owner Jolene Harrington Laga has been inspired to make her necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings from more than 25 years of going to craft fairs and festivals.

She enjoys “finding and handpicking pretty and unique things to incorporate into our jewelry, and no piece is exactly the same since we handcraft majority of our pieces-no casting or plating done.”

It’s a Mother-Daughter business that now has a “permanent home”, a kiosk at Pearlridge located near “In My Closet.”

Shaya Lozano says jewelry brings her mom joy, adding, “My Mom has always enjoyed making things, but getting to see the end results of our work into a piece of jewelry-customers seeing their custom piece for the first time, that they picked out themselves-for them or their loved ones, and there big smiles-just makes us want to keep finding unique and pretty items and making more jewelry pieces!!”

Custom bangles take between a week and 10 days.

First, explains Jolene, “Our customer is sized for the perfect fit, then we move on to metal choice and gauge (thickness of bangle) Now the fun part, they get to choose exactly what they want on their bangle-Pearl-gemstone-charm-etc. We have an order form for each order, listing items, prices and any stamping or even a custom request.”

All custom orders have a turn around time of 7-10 days.

It’s usually done sooner, and we call or text when order is ready for pickup at The Sweet Okole Jewelry kiosk.

Phone: (808)238-6562

Email: sweetocc@gmail.com

IG: @sweetokolejewelry

Website: pearlridgeonline.com

