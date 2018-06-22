Savvy Shopper: Shop for a good cause! Crazy Shirts partners with Hawaiian Humane Society

Crazy Shirts is crazy about everything in our islands – the people, the land, the sea and the animals, both wild and domesticated.

That’s why they’ve partnered with the Hawaiian Humane Society for more than 30 years.

“It’s rewarding to know that our Hawaiian Humane Society annual Adopt-a-cat and dog designs have not only become sought after collector’s items, but that the proceeds support their efforts and mission to connect people and animals,” says Renee Gaspar, manager of Crazy Shirts.

Crazy Shirts at Pearlridge Center is holding their 3 rd annual Kitten Adoption this Saturday, June 23 rd from 10-2:00pm.

Crazy Shirts will be sponsoring 100% of the adoption fees for the event.