Savvy Shopper: Razor Sports

Honolulu (KHON2) - Support local at a Pearlridge Center favorite called Homegrown that features more than 150 unique Made in Hawaii goods in one store.

“Homegrown is a family owned and operated business,” explains General Manager Leihulu Irvine. “We actually started with our brands : Homegrown Hawaiian, Homegrown Keiki and Homegrown Wahine, which were created in 2013. In 2016, we opened our first temporary brick and mortar location in Kapolei and then moved to our current location in Pearlridge Center in 2017.”