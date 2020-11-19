Savvy Shopper: Razor Sports

Honolulu (KHON2)- If you are a Savvy Shopper and want to take the kids to have some fun while at Pearlridge Center, then a place you have to visit is Razor Sports in Uptown. It’s carts that drift around an indoor track and it is a ton of fun. There is a speed limiter for safety but some of the drivers are better than their parents. It’s for all ages and safety is a key for everyone. Cleaning heavy touched spaces after every race and the company invested in an air filtration system for the space much like the ones used in hospitals.
For more information visit razordrifting.com