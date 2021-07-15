Savvy Shopper: Pups of War

Honolulu (KHON2) – Savvy shoppers can do battle with foam darts at Pups of War for some family fun at Pearlridge Center.

You choose your weapon and blaster package and wearing safety socks with rubber grips on the bottoms, you go head to head with other players- for timed play.

You can also make reservations for groups and book parties in private rooms or walk on in a first come, first serve basis during business hours.

Websites: pupsofwar.com

pearlridgeonline.com

Social Media Handles: @pupsofwar808