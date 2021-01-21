Savvy Shopper – Popular Picks for Jewelry at The Diamond Fairy

Honolulu (KHON2) – Personalized jewelry pieces and layered looks are popular for 2021 according to The Diamond Fairy at Pearlridge Center.

The layered look involves wearing several small chains together. One popular style is to have a necklace with your name on it paired with other dainty chain designs.

Necklaces can be personalized with your name and style that’s unique to your own personality.

It usually takes two weeks to special order so you can order now and have it in time for Valentine’s Day.

The Diamond Fairy has two locations at Pearlridge Center and offers financing. If approved, you can take advantage of interest free plans payable up to a year with no money down.

Websites: http://thediamondfairy.com

http://Pearlridgeonline.com