Savvy Shopper: Pieology and Five Guys

In today’s Savvy Shopper segment, we visit two popular eateries at Pearlridge Center Uptown.

Pieology allows customers to build their own hand-crafted pizzas with unlimited toppings and flavor combinations.

While the restaurant can get busy, Hawaii district manager Luther Pascua-Mateo says don’t be intimidated by the long lines.

“Our employees here are really quick. They’re pros at what they do. Our goals are actually to take care of our guests and within an ample amount of time. So we do really well and we get the pizzas out really quick. It takes three to five minutes actually,” he said.

Website: www.pieology.com

If you’re craving a burger, head next door to Five Guys. Customers can munch on free peanuts while they wait.

“What makes Five Guys different is just the freshness of our ingredients and the attention to detail that we have for the quality of our food,” said Andrew Senyk, director of operations. “We don’t have a huge menu, so we have to focus on what we do really, really well.”

The restaurant also holds community nights to help local organizations raise money.

Website: www.fiveguys.com