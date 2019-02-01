Savvy Shopper – Pearlridge Center Downtown food court

Savvy Shopper

by: Web Staff

Pearlridge Center Downtown has revamped its Food Court as part of renovations and welcomes some new additions.

The second floor Food Court is transformed into a comfortable spot to gather and grab a bite to eat.

A lounge overlooking Center Court is a popular place for local students and workers to take a break.

New stores include Inspiration Interiors, Dunkin’ Donuts and the new Down to Earth and a hot gym is about to set up shop too.

John gives us a look at the new Downtown area and talks story with General Manager David Cianelli.

Website: https://pearlridgeonline.com/
 

