Savvy Shopper: Panda Express Sichuan Hot Chicken Taste Test

Honolulu (KHON2) – Panda Express spices up its menu with its new Sichuan Hot Chicken dish at Pearlridge, a location that’s celebrating 30 years.

Sichuan Hot Chicken is one of Panda’s first releases in a while, and the first dish that Panda customers can customize how they want, in this case, how spicy it is.

If customers ask for an “extra spicy” flavor, three shakes of the Sichuan peppercorn spice are added to their crispy chicken strips.

The Sichuan Hot Chicken originated from a culinary trip in Chengdu, China, when Panda chefs were inspired to popularize the unique tingling spice of Sichuan peppercorns

in the form of one of America’s favorite dishes, Nashville hot chicken.

Sichuan peppercorns are a culturally significant and iconic ingredient in southwest China.

The Sichuan Province is a region in southwest China, and its cuisine is renowned for the use of the signature spice of Sichuan peppercorns. Website: www.pandaexpress.com