Savvy Shopper: Monterey Canners – a Local Favorite for 35 Years

Honolulu (KHON2) – Savvy shoppers at Pearlridge Center can enjoy fresh seafood, steak and pasta at longtime staple Monterey Canners.

The restaurant has been there for 35 years, overlooking the famous Sumida Watercress farm since it opened in 1984.

Some popular dishes include the Fresh Fish ( Ahi, Opah, Salmon & Ono), Cioppino, Miso Butter Fish and Shrimp Fry, Prime Rib and Sizzling Rib-eye Steak.

Monterey Canners offers $13 lunch specials which include a beverage (daily from 11am – 4pm) and $15 Early Bird Specials which include your choice of soup or salad (daily from 4pm – 6pm)

Living808 Host John Veneri samples favorites such as Grilled Ahi, Cioppino, Double Lobster Tail & Tuna Tsunami, $13 Kalbi Pork Steak, Beef Stir Fry, $15 Shrimp & Scallops sauteed in a Creamy Lemon Garlic Butter Sauce and Rib Eye Steak.

Monterey Canners also has a great Happy Hour with traditional margarita on the rocks for $1.50 daily from 4pm-6pm, Live Entertainment, Open Mike Night & Karaoke Tuesdays

Websites: www.montereybaycanners.com

https://pearlridgeonline.com/